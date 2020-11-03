Op-Led: Trump’s Base – Racists, Rich Folks & Rubes

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

That’s it right there. That is the trifecta of tyranny. Those are the 3 pillars of Cult 45. Racists, rich folks and rubes. It has the ring of truth to it. It practically rolls off the tongue. Doesn’t it? But in all seriousness, that is the reason we are mired in a miasma of coronavirus, colossal ineptitude and civic and social strife. It is the reason that we are on the cusp of a world leading 10 million cases of Covid-19. With another world leading 230K+ deaths. So much winning. But I digress.

We are where we are as a nation because of Trump’s base. They are the wind beneath his wings. The battery in his back. It is racism, money and stupidity fueling the Trump machine. There is a symbiotic relationship between the cult leader and the cult. Trump is such a BPON (Bottomless Pit of Need) that the only time you see him smiling and content is when he is at one of his mega-rallies with his adoring subjects feeding his limitless ego and insatiable need to be loved.

Back in 2011, Trump was a failed real estate developer and former reality tv star, who was deep in debt when he conceived of his new scheme. Trump became the head priest of Birtherism. It was a shrewd move that tapped into the deep veins of racism, hatred and xenophobia that were nascent in the country but exploded with the ascent of the nation’s first Black President. Before Trump came along the Republican Party had devolved into a Ronald Reagan Death Cult, with his racist questioning of Barack Obama’s birthplace he catapulted himself to head of the GOP pack. Cult 45 was born.

So even before that fateful day in 2015, when he came down those infamous escalators and called Mexican “rapists,” Trump realized that racial resentment was the key to electoral success. He rode that racist base all the way to the White House. By the way, whatever happened to that big beautiful wall that Mexico was going to pay for? But again, I digress.

So here we are. On the cusp of promise or peril. As President, Trump has only doubled down on division and despair and has continued to polarize this country even further. We are a country at war with itself. Nothing says a democracy in profound moral, social and spiritual decline quite like a Trump Presidency. As I write this on election night it is still too close to call. Redemption or ruin? Fingers crossed for the former.

Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante!

