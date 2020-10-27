Op-Led: This Is It…

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

I am writing this is on Tuesday, October 27. The proverbial tank is on empty, the existential anxiety is on high and I am suffering from a severe and crippling case of Trump fatigue. We are exactly one week away from the most consequential election in human history. By this time next week, we will either be on the road to redemption or the road to perdition. We will either redeem the American Dream or it will be extinguished. The stakes are that high.

A nation as important as the United States cannot long withstand leadership that is so impotent. Simply stated, a second term for Trump will signal the end of the American Experiment. Tyrant Trump has been an unmitigated disaster for this country. His catastrophic mishandling of the coronavirus has led to 227K deaths and counting. Certain models are projecting just over 500K deaths by February 2021. Trump has not learned anything from catching the virus and continues to make matters worse by downplaying it. In fact, he is actually helping to spread the virus with his megalomaniacal mega rallies that are all about assuaging his colossal but brittle ego. We may be headed for a cold coronavirus winter. Like I have said before, we will NOT defeat the virus until we defeat the tyrant. The two are inextricably linked.

Another crucial coupling is the virus and the economy. The economy will not recover until we can curtail this virus. There are roughly 30 million people unemployed in the United States. Those are near depression levels of unemployment and devastation. How many of those people could have retained their jobs if we had effective leadership at the national level?

With that said, I have hope. The massive early voting turnout has helped to calm the doubts that a Blue Tsunami won’t materialize because, at the end of the day, only a Blue Tsunami will suffice. We simply cannot win this election in a squeaker; we must win in a landslide.

That hope is tempered by the fact that you can’t ever underestimate stupid. Cult 45 is unmoved by logic, data or death. Trump’s favorability rating with his base has hardly moved since February. Think about that for a minute. The last 10 months of the new normal has not swayed them one bit. Let’s hope Biden wins next week or we will have to brace ourselves for American Carnage 2.0. God help us all.

Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante!

