UC Reads: America is now in fascism’s legal phase

I hate to bring up the F-word up during the holidays but we cannot afford to look away from the growing fascism that has been normalized by Trump and his minions. Jason Stanley penned an absolute must-read in The Guardian that takes a deep dive on the perilous situation that our democracy currently faces.

“The novel development is that a ruthless would-be autocrat has marshalled these fascist forces and shaped them into a cult, with him as its leader. We are now well into the repercussions of this latter process – where fascist lies, for example, the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, have begun to restructure institutions, notably electoral infrastructure and law.”

