Op-Led: Ice Cube Done Melt

Congratulations, Cube you played yourself. AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted is now aiding and abetting the campaign of the tyrant who wants to Make America White Again. Listen, this one actually hurts. This whole Ice Cube controversy came out of thin air.

First of all, Ice Cube is one of the most important HipHop artists to ever grab a mic. His classic album Death Certifi cate is one of the greatest albums ever made by a rap artist. It is on my personal list of Top Ten Hip-Hop albums. Ice Cube is – correction, was – that guy. With this lifeline that he has attempted to throw the tyrant, he has irrevocably tarnished his legacy.

For those that don’t know, rapper, actor and media mogul Ice Cube recently interjected himself into the election by confirming that he had advised the Trump Administration on its “Platinum Plan” for the Black community. For the record, Ice Cube claims that he is not endorsing Trump, simply putting the interests of Black people front and center but he seems to be going out of his way to throw shade at Biden, while giving Trump a pass.

Ice Cube had this to say to journalist Jamil Smith of Rolling Stone: “One guy gave more things to destabilize the Black community than the other. [Biden] made sure that we got people still in jail, because of those policies in the Nineties,” he says. “He has actually hurt us way more than Donald Trump. Donald Trump might have hurt our feelings, but this dude hurt our bodies and put people in jail.” Cube also made a point of trying to suggest that it was impossible to say whether Trump’s disastrous response to COVID-19 would have been better under a different president. “We don’t know what any administration would have did to handle it, to be honest,” he says, calling the idea that the pandemic could have been managed better “hypothetical.”

This is dangerous talk from someone that should know better. Trump is a White Supremacist. While the Democratic Party has its faults, the GOP is, in the words of Tim Wise, a “White Identity Cult.” With a second Trump Term, that White Identity Cult will be further empowered and unleashed. People of color will feel the wrath. Living in a bubble of wealth and opulence, Ice Cube can no longer feel the pain of those at the bottom. He has forsaken his own legacy to shuck and jive for a tyrant. How the mighty have fallen. You cannot make a deal with the devil and expect to not have hell to pay. Ice Cube Done Melt…

Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante!

