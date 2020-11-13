Op-Led: The Struggle Continues…

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

Our long national nightmare is over. Or is it? The Tyrant has been given a decisive blow. Or has he? What we do know for sure is that Saturday, November 7, 2020 was the best day of this year and probably of the entire Trump usurpation. From this point forward, November 7, 2020 will be known as F Donald Trump Day. All jokes aside, there is plenty of work to be done, the pandemic is spiraling out of control, the economy is in turmoil, but the people really needed this victory. Our deeply flawed Democracy still stands. Or does it?

This past Saturday when the news broke that the tyrant has lost the election, simultaneous celebrations erupted not just in NYC and the United States but around the world. Walking through the hood on that day was something special as the relief that everyone felt was palpable and you could not help but revel in the defeat of the despot. We had dodged the dictatorship bullet. But have we?

It starting to feel like the festivities for the end of a tyranny might have been premature. First of all, the man-child has not conceded. At this point, there will probably never be a formal concession from the worst president ever. But so what you might say, you can’t expect Trump to be magnanimous and decent in defeat if he has not behaved in that manner when he was victorious. He still inexplicably brings up Hillary’s emails.

But on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has this to say, “There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” Not long afterwards, Trump tweeted the video of Pompeo saying what amounts to a coup, practically endorsing the stealing of an election.

This may just be one last attempt at “owing the libs,” a final troll before fading to black. But what if it is not? What if these people really do want to break our democracy? My money is on the latter. Trump is a would-be autocrat. He has tasted the ultimate power and he does not want to relinquish it. The question becomes will we allow him to do that? The future of the country still hangs in the balance. The Struggle Continues…

Pa’lante, Siempre Pa’lante!

Click below for pics of the Uptown Celebrations of the defeat of the tyrant.

#THEGRAMUPTOWN: POP CHAMPAGNE LIKE WE WON A CHAMPIONSHIP…

#THEGRAMUPTOWN: WE LOVE TO SEE IT…

#THEGRAMUPTOWN: HAPPY F DONALD TRUMP DAY

#THEGRAMUPTOWN: HARLEM BABY

