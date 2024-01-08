Cultivate Small Business Program

Posted on January 8, 2024

This is an amazing opportunity for entrepreneurs in the food industry! Save + share with friends!⁠

Hot Bread Kitchen has partnered with Santander Bank to build “Cultivate Small Business”—a 12-week FREE program for early-stage women, people of color, and immigrant entrepreneurs to build + sustain their food related businesses! ⁠

This program provides: ⁠

🎓 Live virtual classes taught by Babson College MBA professors⁠

🍽 A curriculum built for food business owners⁠

🔗 Connections to mentors in the food industry⁠

💞 A network of fellow food entrepreneurs⁠

🌱 The opportunity to win capital grants ranging from $2,500 to $13,000⁠

Learn more + apply here: https://app.santanderx.com/calls/santander-x-united-states-training-cultivate-small-business-9

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Hurricane Sandy - Paul Lomax

Uptown Cares: Hurricane Sandy Relief Telethon to Help NYC Victims Takes Places Tomorrow

November 3, 2012

Open Casting Call: In The Heights Film

May 24, 2019

The UC’s Led Black Selected to the 2013 Class of Latino Trailblazers

October 11, 2013