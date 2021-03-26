In The Heights: The Book

Just so everyone is aware the entire month of June belongs to In The Heights. The film is now set to drop a week earlier on June 11 instead of June 18. Right on the heels of that, on June 22 to be exact, get ready for In the Heights: Finding Home, which gives “readers an intimate look at the decades-long creative life of In the Heights.” The book is a treasure trove of In The Heights related essays, lore, and never-before-seen photographs of In The Heights’ productions across the years and across the globe. If you love In The Heights, you need this in your life.

