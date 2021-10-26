The George Washington Bridge Turns 90

The George Washington Bridge turned 90 on October 25, 2021. Much love to the Consulate General of Switzerland and the Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA), Raquel Batista for inviting the Uptown Collective to attend the 90th Anniversary event to commemorate the opening of the George Washington Bridge. The bridge was designed by Swiss engineer Othmar Amman. The Swiss-Uptown-Dominican connection is a real thing!

