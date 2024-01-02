Inwood’s Underrated Gem: Garden Cafe

BY Karen Silva

You can leave the Heights but the Heights will never leave you. For me, this saying rings so true, I have moved a few times within New York City but I will always return to my favorite spots growing up in Inwood. A few spots that I hold dear to my heart are Tubby Hook (formerly known as Piper’s Kilt), Yummy Thai, and Garden Cafe.

Garden Cafe has been in Inwood for many years and hopefully many more years to come. Garden Cafe offers a cozy, warm environment with attentive hospitality; you’ll want to keep eating and enjoy each bite with enthusiasm. With an all day Happy Hour from Monday through Thursday, be sure to check out their $5 Frozen Margaritas (fantastic choice for any season, in my opinion) and their incredible Sangrias that will send you home in a merry mood.

Garden Cafe has a plethora of amazing food from American burgers, delicious Italian pasta plates to delectable Mexican nachos and chimichangas… Whatever you may be craving. I’m obsessed with the Grilled Sashimi Tuna Wrap (arugula, spicy wasabi dressing, tomato and caramelized onions in a tomato wrap) and the Burrata Salad (watermelon, arugula, cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese and balsamic vinegar). All salad dressings and sauces are made in house so the taste is more zestful and tastier. I even asked Ines Cobos, restaurant manager, what her favorite plate was and without hesitation she said Penne Vodka with Grilled Shrimp.

Garden Cafe is perfect for a first date or meeting up with friends and even taking yourself out on a dinner date. With stunning jazzy cozy vibes for a winter night, you can also sit in the headed open patio in the back which offers a more rustic and open area to enjoy with heaters in wintertime; they also use the patios to plan parties such a birthday party or baby shower so if you’re looking for a beautiful patio with plentiful open space, Garden Cafe is your new place to plan your event.

Be sure to email (gardencafeny@gmail.com) to get a quote and enjoy your event with loved ones.

Garden Cafe – 4961 Broadway – (212)544-9480

