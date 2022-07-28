Uptown Video: Harlem Seafood Soul Featured On Netflix’s Street Food USA

Say word? The highly sought after and in demand Harlem Seafood Soul is now on Netflix. Hit up the 3rd episode of Street Food USA as they come to Harlem for some of that good good. After you finishing watching it then head to Harlem to bring a little culinary closure to this whole affair. Get ready to wait in line but it will be worth it.

