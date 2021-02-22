Uptown Video: Confession Alleges NYPD and FBI Conspired to Kill Malcolm X

This week we received confirmation of what many of us already believed, that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill Malcolm X. According to a letter that was a revealed as a death bed confession by former police officer, Raymond A. Wood, the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill, in the words of Ossie Davis, “our shining Black prince.” They may have murdered the man but his legacy, wisdom and example are eternal. Malcolm X Forever.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.