Uptown Video: Dominicano Hoy 🇩🇴

This beautiful weather calls for an ice-cold Presidente. The good folks at Cerveza Presidente must have known that because they just released a new commercial that will have Dominicans around the globe running to the store for a six pack of Presidentes. You have been warned. Platano Power is in effect…

