$4 million grant program for East Harlem businesses | Manhattan Times

East Harlem small businesses are eligible for a $4 million grant program to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint effort by Union Settlement, City Councilmember Diana Ayala, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the grant can be used to offset up to three months of operating expenses.

To be eligible, businesses have less than $1,000,000 in annual sales or 20 or fewer employees, and must be able to demonstrate financial losses due to COVID-19.

Storefronts, home-based and online businesses are eligible.

