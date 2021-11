The Tweet of the Week: Vigilance

It’s not just cases rising in NYC. (+55% in last two weeks.)



Now hospitalizations are starting to increase.



We can’t ignore this. Everyone please:

* get vax’d (kids too)

* get boosted (all 18+)

* keep getting tested

* mask in high-risk settings

* ventilate



We can do this. pic.twitter.com/H21RUjnBIX — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) November 23, 2021

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.