Uptown Today: Malcolm X Day

Shout out to The Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center for this proper celebration of the life and legacy of the late, great El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz on his 96th birthday. Malcolm X’s words and example continue to inspire, inform and illuminate the way forward. Malcolm X Lives!

Streaming live today at 6pm EST on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter!

