City unveils plan to expand child care, early education

By Gregg McQueen

Approximately 500,000 children under the age of 5 reside in New York City.

But there is only one available child care slot for every five infants in the city, according to the Mayor’s Office.

More than a village – it takes a city.

So explained Mayor Eric Adams as he released a blueprint to increase access to affordable childcare in New York City.

The city will make a $2 billion investment over the next four years in early child care, which includes funding to ensure that undocumented immigrant families have access to child care.

The plan would ensure services for more than 41,000 additional children in the city, Adams said.

“It used to take a village to raise a child, but these days, it takes a city,” he said.

