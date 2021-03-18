Free summer STEM program for high schoolers | Manhattan Times

Step up to STEM.

The City College of New York (CCNY) STEM Institute will offer a free, all-day program to high schoolers this summer.

Aimed at students interested in pursuing careers in the STEM fields, the program is also designed to ease the academic transition between high school and college.

The program offers an intensive six-week curriculum in college-level studies. Participants will receive high school elective credits as well as college credits for Calculus and Game Design courses.

Classes will be held virtually Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. between July 1 and August 12.

Students will need to take an admissions exam to gain acceptance to the program.

The application deadline is April 6.

Read more: Free summer STEM program for high schoolers | Manhattan Times

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.