05/22/21: Back To The 80s Jam @ Tubby Hook

The good folks at Tubby Hook (4946 Broadway) are taking you back, back into time. That’s right familia, the fabulous 1980’s will be the theme for a sweet shindig at Tubby Hook this coming Saturday, May 22 at 7 pm. DJ Chris Shine will be the host and there will even be a Best Dressed Competition. So stop playing and get ready to look your eighties best. Call 212-569-7071 to make reservations so you don’t get left out of the fun.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.