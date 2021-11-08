11/20/21: 2nd Annual Inwood NYC Friendsgiving

Since the pandemic, Thanksgiving just means so much more. With that said, much love to our friends at Fort Tryon Public House (4740 Broadway) for putting together their 2nd Annual Inwood NYC Friendsgiving on Saturday, November 20. There will be delectable fare, drink specials and Live Music from the Tony Davis Band starting at 5 pm. Happy Friendsgiving Uptown!

