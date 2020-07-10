UC Must-Reads: America’s Enduring Caste System

Posted on July 10, 2020

Isabel Wilkerson is a stone-cold, intellectual powerhouse. Her magnum opus, The Warmth of Other Suns, is a straight up tour de force and one of my favorite books of all time. Our UC Must-Reads for this week is a powerful and exhaustive piece that she penned for the NY Times entitled America’s Enduring Caste System. I do not say this with even a tinge of hyperbole or exaggeration, the searing essay will quite literally blow you away. When I finished reading it, I let out a loud and extended wowwww as I was simply floored and awed by her erudition, eloquence and her mighty pen game. It is a long read but super important so get to it ASAP.

Read more: UC Must-Reads: America’s Enduring Caste System

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Rising in the Heights | Manhattan Times

April 27, 2017
Young Docs - BALSO - Washington Heights

Young Docs on deck | Manhattan Times

March 13, 2015
Mike Jones MIC - WHIN By Any Means

iPads for patients | Bronx Free Press

April 17, 2020