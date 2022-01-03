Call to Artists: Art in the Education Lab Commission for Spring 2022

The Zuckerman Institute is seeking an artist to produce commissioned work for their Art in the Education Lab program. Zuckerman particularly welcomes submissions from artists in Upper Manhattan and the South Bronx. There is no fee to apply.

About the Program

Budget: $10,000, inclusive of all costs related to the project, including but not limited to artist fee and expenses, supplies and installation

Release date: December 17, 2021

Deadline: January 17, 2022 (11:59pm EST)

Shortlisted artists will be notified by January 31, 2021

Eligibility: Any artist living and working within New York City

For more: Call to Artists: Art in the Education Lab Commission for Spring 2022

