¡Uptown Palante! – The Black Lives Matter Episode

Que vaina. Check this out familia, Facebook took down our Black Lives Matter Uptown Pa’lante episode that premiered this past Monday. They can’t stop us though. We still on YouTube. Click below to check out the show that FB doesn’t want you to see.

