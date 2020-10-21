Uptown Video: Vampires Vs The Bronx – A Closer Look

Have y’all seen Vampires Vs The Bronx yet? What are you waiting for? The film is outstanding and it is just so NYC. Check out this cool video of Vampires Vs The Bronx director OZ Rodriguez sharing some of the inspirations behind his film. He also gives a peek into his creative process, and why he decided to explore gentrification through a mix of humor & horror.

