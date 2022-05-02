05/15/22: Do The Right Thing @ The United Palace

Waaaake up! Wake up! Wake up! The United Palace will screen the seminal 1989 movie “Do the Right Thing” on Sunday, May 15 followed by a talk back with Uptown superhero Lin-Manuel Miranda and film director, producer, actor, professor, and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Spike Lee.

Doors open at noon, the 2-hour movie begins at 1pm, followed by the conversation between Mr. Miranda and Mr. Lee at 3pm. Tickets will be made available for reservation at www.unitedpalace.org at 9am on Monday, May 9.

Thanks to the Miranda Family Fund, with support from American Express, all Movies at the United Palace screenings are FREE.

Get Tickets: 05/15/22: Do The Right Thing @ The United Palace

