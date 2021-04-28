Coogan’s Way Will Make It’s World Premiere @ The Harlem International Film Festival

The documentary about the one and only Coogan’s, Coogan’s Way by Glenn Osten Anderson, will make its World Premiere at The Harlem International Film Festival this Thursday, May 6. Due to COVID restrictions, the World Premiere will be a small invite-only event but you can click below to check it out virtually.

Coogan’s Way tells the story of this beloved Uptown institution that meant so much to so many. The film interviews the owners Dave Hunt, Tess O’Connor McDade, and Peter Walsh as well as such folks as Lin-Manuel Miranda and his dad Luis Miranda, former Congressman Charlie Rangel, our current Congressman Adriano Espaillat. Not to mention that our very own Led Black is interviewed in the film. Stay tuned for more on this project.

