The Heights Perspective Collective Presents Uptown Perspectives

We love to see it. The newly formed Heights Perspective Collective is debuting their first exhibit, Uptown Perspectives. Uptown Perspectives is a collection of works that highlights how truly special Uptown is. The artists that make up the collective are Jereis Fogel, Francis Hsueh, Sara Poleman, Yuma York and Suzanne Russo. The exhibit will span two locations Buunni Inwood (4961 Broadway) and Recirculation (876 Riverside Drive) and each will have an Opening Reception and an Artist Talk. Make sure to catch this wonderful exhibit of talented local artists.

Uptown Perspectives

Works on view May 2nd – 31st Buunni Cafe.

Opening & Artist Talk Saturday May 14th 6-8pm.

Buunni Inwood NYC 4961 Broadway New York, NY 10034 www.buunnicoffee.com

(917) 472-7801

Works on view for the month of July – Recirculation.

Opening & Artist talks Saturday July 9th 3-5pm

Recirculation 876 Riverside Drive (near 160th)

New York, NY 10032 www.wordupbooks.com/recirculation

(347) 688-4456

