Jeff Kinney’s Socially Distanced Adventure Book Tour Comes To Word Up Books

That’s right familia, Jeff Kinney is coming to Word Up for his only NYC stop! On Monday, August 3 Word Up will be celebrating the release of “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by having an outside, socially distanced book pick-up event with the best-selling author.

⁠⠀

The $16 ticket includes a PRE-SIGNED copy of “Awesome Friendly Adventure” and admits ONE child and ONE adult. Tickets will be sold in 30-minute time slots. Any other books purchased with the ticket by Jeff will also be signed ahead of time

Read more: Jeff Kinney’s Socially Distanced Adventure Book Tour Comes To Word Up Books

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.