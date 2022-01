UC Must-Reads: At ‘Touray Tower,’ the Broken Heart of New York’s Gambian Community

Kimiko de Freytas-Tamura penned a heart-breaking piece in The NY Times on how last week’s fire in the Bronx devastated the tight knit Gambian community. 333 East 181st Street was a haven for the Gambian community since the early 70’s.

Read more: UC Must-Reads: At ‘Touray Tower,’ the Broken Heart of New York’s Gambian Community

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.