When DR. J Came To Harlem

Posted on July 26, 2020

Before Dr. J became an NBA legend, before he went pro, before he even had the moniker Dr. J, Julius Irving came to Rucker Park to establish himself as one of the best players of a generation. In fact, it was at Rucker Park that his out-of-this-world skills on the court earned him the name Dr. J. Click below for a short documentary on one of the most epic visits to Rucker Park ever.

Related:  WHEN KOBE CAME TO HARLEM

