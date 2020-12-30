Farewell 2020 | Bronx Free Press

By Luis A. Miranda. Jr.

How does one even begin to describe the personal impact of 2020?

A couple of days ago, my nephew Miguel said the news should begin, not end, with the small, positive story of the day. And it is true, perhaps, if we begin with human warmth, we can immunize ourselves a bit from the overdose of the tragedy, hunger, death, unemployment, and political evil that consumes the better part of the daily news.

Unfortunately, the immunization against the ravages of Covid-19 and the preposterous presidency of Trump have occurred far too slowly. However, Joe Biden’s triumph and continued acts of kindness shows us that the “good” always wins.

This is why I begin my recap with the good.

Read more: Farewell 2020 | Bronx Free Press

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.