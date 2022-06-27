UC Must-Reads: We’re Not Going Back to the Time Before Roe. We’re Going Somewhere Worse

The world has changed. Jia Tolentino of The New Yorker posits that, “we are entering an era not just of unsafe abortions but of the widespread criminalization of pregnancy.” As frightening as that sounds that is exactly what is happening across this country. Click below for a bracing read.

Read more: We’re Not Going Back to the Time Before Roe. We’re Going Somewhere Worse

