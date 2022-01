The Tweet of the Week: #Facts

Donald Trump lost the popular vote both times he ran for president, was impeached twice, incited an insurrection, sexually assaulted dozens of women, and is under investigation for tax fraud and election tampering.



Republicans: "Trump 2024!" — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) January 14, 2022

