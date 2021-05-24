05/27/21: Thursdays With NoMAA Ft. Dister

Dister is the genuine article. If you are talking about street art in Washington Heights then you have to mention Dister. This week’s Thursdays With NoMAA will feature the one and only Dister so make sure you check it out. The multi-talented Dister is also a filmmaker, choreographer and a community activist. Get to know this man that has left an indelible mark on Uptown Manhattan. Click below for more info.

