Say Word: Ken Rocking Dapper Dan For His B-Day

No we are not playing familia. That is Barbie’s Ken wearing Dapper Dan and timbs. Who knew Ken was down with Uptown style? The King of Uptown Cool, Dapper Dan, gave Ken some big drip and custom fits for Ken’s 60th B-Day. We all are wondering what Barbie has to say about the new Ken. Ken is ready to hit Dyckman. But all jokes aside, this is another stellar accomplishment from this legendary Harlem style icon.

