Gifted and Talented program expanded | Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

The New York City public school system is expanding access to Gifted and Talented programs, making them available in every school district for the first time.

At a press conference on April 14, Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced that the Department of Education (DOE) would add over 1,000 additional Gifted and Talented slots for the 2022-2023 school year.

“For far too long, we had districts in our city that did not have gifted and talented programs,” said Adams. “We are giving every child in every zip code a chance that has been denied too often.”

Adams said the city DOE will also make it easier for parents to enroll kids in the program, by providing two entry points in elementary school – kindergarten and third grade.

In expanding the program to all 32 school districts, the DOE will bring the total number of seats citywide to 2,500.

“In the past, some of our families felt they might have to fight tooth and nail to even get access or be considered for these programs. Then, if they were invited to attend, they were told that their children would have to travel a long distance because there was no program available in their home district,” Banks remarked.

Among the communities to receive new Gifted and Talented slots are Soundview in the Bronx, East Flatbush in Brooklyn. Far Rockaway in Queens, and Port Richmond in Staten Island.

