The Uptown Collective Takeover is Now Complete…

We posted this photo originally on April 1, 2012 on Social Media. Within hours, the now-defunct DNAinfo sent photographer and our our homie Paul Lomax to Inwood Hill Park to verify. We guess it worked.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.