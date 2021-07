The Uptown Tweet of the Week: Rain, Rain Go Away…

Heavy rain inundated New York City yesterday afternoon, partially submerging the 157th St Subway station in Washington Heights, footage shows.



A flash flood watch was in effect for New York City through Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/VqbyR3hM2q — NPR (@NPR) July 9, 2021

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.