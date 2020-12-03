Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Monolith Motivation

In this episode the crew talks about what they did for Thanksgiving and Frank brings up the mysterious monolith that was discovered in Utah. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on a restaurant throwing out women for twerking, Gordan Ramsey selling a $106 burger, and a bodybuilder marrying his sex doll. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank discusses the theory that Nicolas Tesla was an alien from Venus.

