Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – The Culture is Always Right

On this week’s episode of Latinos Out Loud, the group talks about Frank being featured in a BBC News Mundo story and everyone recaps their Thanksgiving.

On “Bochinche Bites” Jaime dishes on Pete Davidson requiring an audience to sign a million dollar NDA agreement, perineum sunning becoming the new wellness craze, and a couple having sex on a subway platform during rush hour.

On Frankspiracy News, Frank tells us how cell phone radiation is damaging men’s ability to reproduce.

The crew interviews CEO and President of Casanova/Mcann Advertising, Ingrid Otero-Smart. We learn about her start in advertising, the biggest misconceptions about the Latino market segment and why culture is at the core of the media we consume.

