Latinos lead overdose death rates: city health data | Bronx Free Press

“Every fatal overdose is preventable.”

New data released by the city’s health officials on December 30 reveal that New York City had 440 overdose deaths from January to March 2020 – 41 more deaths than the previous highest quarter.

The uptick is in line with an increase in overdose deaths seen nationwide.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic gripped New York City, overdose deaths were at record levels, consistent with national trends,” said Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi. “This has been a tragedy leading into a crisis. Every fatal overdose is preventable and we will continue our work to keep our fellow New Yorkers alive.”

And for the second consecutive year, Latino New Yorkers had the highest rate of drug overdose deaths.

