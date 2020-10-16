Tonight: HAMILTON Town Hall

That’s right people, chip in any amount to join the cast of Hamilton for a special grassroots fundraiser.

Featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom, Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa, Phillipa Soo, and more.

You can catch it exclusively on Friday, October 16th at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The cast Q&A will be moderated by director Thomas Kail, followed by a special performance!

Anything you donate will be used to elect Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot.

For more info: HAMILTON Town Hall

