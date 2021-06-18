Uptown Tonight: Harlem Juneteenth Celebration

Pull up tonight to 134th and Frederick Douglass, to bring in #Juneteenth properly via the awesome power of art and community.

Starting at 9 PM there will be a live projection art show with @the.illuminator featuring the art of Harlem’s own @marthalicia as well as a special performance by @fantaratty.

We are proud to partner with @democracynyc & @f.y.eye_ny to celebrate Juneteenth as well as getting the word out about our upcoming elections….

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.