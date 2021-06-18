Uptown Tonight: Harlem Juneteenth Celebration

Posted on June 18, 2021

Pull up tonight to 134th and Frederick Douglass, to bring in #Juneteenth properly via the awesome power of art and community.

Starting at 9 PM there will be a live projection art show with @the.illuminator featuring the art of Harlem’s own @marthalicia as well as a special performance by @fantaratty.

We are proud to partner with @democracynyc & @f.y.eye_ny to celebrate Juneteenth as well as getting the word out about our upcoming elections….

