Celebrating and Supporting Black Owned Businesses

Did you know that the first self-made woman millionaire in the US was a Black woman from Harlem? Here’s another fact that you might not know. NYC has the largest Black population in the United States. Black businesses have thrived in NYC for over a century and will continue to lead the path to a brighter tomorrow. Deputy Mayor Thompson visits Sugar Hill to talk about Black Entrepreneurship in New York City.

No Stopping New York

