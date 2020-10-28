Uptown Video: July 4th, 2020 – Uptown NYC – Fireworks

Posted on October 28, 2020

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

Dyckman Fireworks - Emmanuel Abreu

This past 4th of July, like I have done for the last few years, I hit the streets with my brother Emmanuel Abreu to cover the street fireworks extravaganza in Dyckman City. Click below for the cool short film he made about that raucous night. I had the honor of providing the voice over. Please share with abandon.

