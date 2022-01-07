UC Must-Reads: The American polity is cracked, and might collapse. Canada must prepare

Posted on January 7, 2022

If you read one article this week, this should be it. Written by Canadian scholar of violent conflict Thomas Homer-Dixon, the article is a disturbing missive on the possibility that, “By 2025, American democracy could collapse, causing extreme domestic political instability, including widespread civil violence. By 2030, if not sooner, the country could be governed by a right-wing dictatorship.” Click below and read the rest.

Read more: UC Must-Reads: The American polity is cracked, and might collapse. Canada must prepare

