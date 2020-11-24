UC Must-Reads: American Democracy Is Only 60 Years Old

(Photo: Briana E. Heard)

Indi Samarajiva is not one to mince words. Please check out one of our favorite writers as he so adroitly and succinctly explains the problems that bedevil our Democracy. Below is a taste but click the link below for all of the smoke.

“American democracy was actually founded by black people in 1965. One person, one vote. 56 other countries (including Sri Lanka) had universal suffrage first. We also fucking suffered after, which is what America is experiencing now.

Democracy is the worst form of government (besides all the others) and it’s especially messy during the teenage years. Which is where you are now. Consider this a rhetorical mixtape from an elder cousin.”

