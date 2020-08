The Uptown Tweet of the Week: WASHINGTON FRIGGIN HEIGHTS!

What in Hades is WaHi. It’s Washington Heights. Do not whitewash our neighborhoods. It’s WASHINGTON FRIGGIN HEIGHTS! — Dorothy Zbornak (@Brownberries) August 12, 2020

