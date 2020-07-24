Uptown Video: The Dyckman Oval – Uptown’s Forgotten Ballpark

Shout out once again to local historian and photographer Cole Thompson for taking us on a trip on the Uptown Time Machine back to The Dyckman Oval. Once located in Inwood, the stadium hosted Negro League baseball games, boxing exhibitions and more. This location is currently the site of the Dyckman Houses.

