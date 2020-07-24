Uptown Video: The Dyckman Oval – Uptown’s Forgotten Ballpark

Posted on July 24, 2020

Shout out once again to local historian and photographer Cole Thompson for taking us on a trip on the Uptown Time Machine back to The Dyckman Oval. Once located in Inwood, the stadium hosted Negro League baseball games, boxing exhibitions and more. This location is currently the site of the Dyckman Houses.

Related:

UPTOWN VIDEO: MIRAMAR SALTWATER POOL – INWOOD, NYC

UPTOWN VIDEO: UPTOWN’S FORGOTTEN SLAVE CEMETERY

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Spread Love: Subway Girls

February 15, 2015

Uptown Video: La Bodega Dominicana

July 20, 2015
Ask Bago - The Flama

Uptown Video: If Dominicans Created Uber

October 29, 2015