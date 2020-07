Uptown Video: Miramar Saltwater Pool – Inwood, NYC

Shout out to local historian Cole Thompson for another awesome video that takes us back in time to the Uptown that once was. This one is a brief history of the Miramar Saltwater Pool, which was once located in Inwood.

