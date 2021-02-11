Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Cultural Snow Is The Sh-t!

Posted on February 11, 2021

On this episode, the crew talk about how the city looks after a snowstorm, watching the anticlimactic Super Bowl, Frank going to a Super Bowl viewing party in the Bronx and Rachel getting interviewed by the Miami Media & Film Market. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on the best Super Bowl commercials this year, a baby shower cannon accident, and a French orgy getting broken up for violating COVID restrictions. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank discusses COVID reducing fertility in men.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

Claudia De La Cruz

The Definition of Dominican Part 4 | Manhattan Times

February 27, 2014
Ydanis Speaks - UC

Ydanis Speaks: To help our city after Hurricane Sandy, support small and local businesses

November 21, 2012
“It is important that we stay connected with each other,” said Angela Fernández, NMCIR Executive Director (far left).

Cause for Concern | Manhattan Times

December 20, 2016