Uptown Talk: Latinos Out Loud – Cultural Snow Is The Sh-t!

On this episode, the crew talk about how the city looks after a snowstorm, watching the anticlimactic Super Bowl, Frank going to a Super Bowl viewing party in the Bronx and Rachel getting interviewed by the Miami Media & Film Market. On this week’s Bochinche Bites, Jaime dishes on the best Super Bowl commercials this year, a baby shower cannon accident, and a French orgy getting broken up for violating COVID restrictions. On this week’s Frankspiracy News, Frank discusses COVID reducing fertility in men.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.